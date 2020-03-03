MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot near the Côte-Vertu metro station.

Officers received a 911 call at 10 p.m. Monday about the incident, in the Saint-Laurent borough.

"When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries to the upper body," said Julien Lévesque, Montreal police spokesperson. "The victim was quickly taken in charge by paramedic technicians and transported to hospital. He was conscious during the time of his transport."

The man is expected to survive.

A perimeter has been set up in the area to allow investigators to meet with witnesses and review surveillance footage.

There have been no arrests. However, police say witnesses saw a man fleeing the scene before officers arrived.