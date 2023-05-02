Montreal police investigate possible stabbing in Saint-Michel
One man has been arrested and another is in hospital after Montreal police were called to a possible stabbing early Tuesday evening.
Police said they received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. reporting a stabbing near the intersection of Villeray Street and Pie-IX Boulevard in Saint-Michel.
Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man with wounds to his upper body possibly from "a sharp object," a police spokesperson said. Police said it's possible the conflict involving one or more suspects started in an apartment on Villeray near 22nd Avenue.
Montreal police respond to a report of a stabbing on Villeray Street on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
No details were shared about the man's condition in hospital.
A 42-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the incident and is scheduled to be questioned by investigators.
A perimeter was set up Tuesday evening as police continued their investigation.
