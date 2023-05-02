Montreal police investigate possible stabbing in Saint-Michel

Montreal police respond to a report of a stabbing on Villeray Street on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police respond to a report of a stabbing on Villeray Street on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon