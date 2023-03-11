Montreal police investigate assault with a weapon in Saint-Michel
A man is recovering in hospital after being assaulted with a weapon at an apartment in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Saturday.
Montreal police say a 911 caller reported the assault around 1 p.m.
When they arrived at the apartment on Pie-IX Blvd. near 40th St., officers found a conscious 35-year-old man with injuries to his lower body.
He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.
Police say the suspect had already left when they arrived.
The circumstances around the assault, including the weapon allegedly used, is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
