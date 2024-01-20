MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police find missing 82-year-old man

    A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
    Montreal police have found a missing 82-year-old man whose health and safety was considered to be at risk.

