Montreal police find missing 82-year-old man
Montreal police have found a missing 82-year-old man whose health and safety was considered to be at risk.
Montreal Top Stories
NEW What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping PM Trudeau in power?
Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Second tropical cyclone in 2 months expected to hit northern Australia coast
The Australian state of Queensland is preparing for a severe tropical cyclone that could make landfall in its far north as soon as Wednesday.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
Saudi Arabia's top diplomat says it won't recognize Israel without a path to a Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia's top diplomat has said the kingdom will not normalize relations with Israel or contribute to Gaza's reconstruction without a credible pathway to a Palestinian state - a nonstarter for Israel's government.
DEVELOPING Immigration minister expected to unveil new plan for student visas today
Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to outline a plan today to reduce the number of international students issued permits to study in Canada.
Toronto
Toronto, Quebec in unique positions, but no federal commitment yet to send more money for asylum seekers: minister
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will continue to work with Toronto and Quebec to help address the influx of asylum seekers in those regions, but he wouldn’t say whether it will commit to sending the extra funding they’re asking for.
"Disruptive passenger" tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, “disruptive passenger” at the gates of Pearson Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
Toronto police media officer charged in alleged landlord-tenant dispute
A Toronto police media officer has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with an alleged landlord-tenant dispute.
Atlantic
Whitney Pier, N.S., residents fear proposed Pallet shelter village could negatively impact their neighborhood
Some people are calling for public consultation on the proposed location for a Pallet shelter village in Whitney Pier, N.S.
-
Loblaws discount decision reversal shows consumers still have power: professor
In a swift reversal prompted by widespread public backlash, Loblaw Limited Corporation is maintaining its 50 per cent discount on soon-to-expire food products.
London
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 claims one life Sunday morning
One person is dead and another is in a London hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 21 in Saugeen Township.
-
-
From shovels to umbrellas, change in the forecast on the way
A change in the forecast is on the way this week — from bitter cold and snow squall warnings to rain and above freezing temperatures.
Northern Ontario
Structural collapse at Algoma Steel, company cannot confirm what exactly leaked into the water
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River. Company says they cannot confirm what exactly leaked from the broken piping into the water.
-
Missing 5-year-old northern Ont. girl found, mother charged
Police say five-year-old Nakina Boyer was located Saturday and the mother has now been charged with abduction in contravention of a court order.
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
Calgary
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
-
Flames grant forward Dillon Dube leave of absence over mental health concerns
Calgary Flames forward was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team Sunday due to mental health concerns.
-
Stagnant winter weather produces air quality concerns for Calgary
Environment Canada issued an air quality weather statement for Calgary early Sunday related to stagnant winter weather conditions.
Kitchener
-
Missing Cambridge dog safe after dramatic rescue by fire department
Members of Ground Search and Rescue KW were breathing a sigh of relief after saving a missing dog in Cambridge.
-
Roughly $70K worth of pistachios stolen in Wilmot, second 'nut-related vehicle theft' in region: police
Waterloo regional police are looking into a theft that is truly "nuts".
Vancouver
SkyTrain could shut down too if Metro Vancouver bus strike escalates Monday, union warns
The union representing SkyTrain employees in Metro Vancouver says it's prepared to shut down all services Monday in solidarity with bus supervisors as a deadline to resolve a dispute with Coast Mountain Bus Company looms.
-
Strong odour coming from Burnaby refinery carried no health risks: fire chief
An “industrial incident” at an oil refinery in Burnaby that blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver with a strong chemical smell on Sunday didn’t pose any risks to the public, according to the Burnaby Fire Department.
-
'It's long overdue': Family of boy killed by foster parents supports decision to demote B.C. children's minister
The family of a Fraser Valley boy killed by his foster parents supports the decision that saw the demotion of B.C.’s embattled children’s minister.
Edmonton
'Shocking' closure of Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market sparks new collective seeking kitchen space
With one weekend left before the Downtown Edmonton Farmers Market closes its doors for good, a group of small businesses has banded together to find a new home.
-
-
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
Windsor
Lakeshore OPP, LaSalle police investigating weekend homicide
The public is being asked to avoid two separate areas of Belle River and LaSalle on Sunday after police responded to a home on Saturday morning and located an individual with life-threatening injuries, who later died in hospital.
-
From snow to rain, a change in the forecast this week
After plunging into a deep freeze with travel advisories and snow squalls, rain is in the forecast this week with sunshine on the way for the weekend.
-
15 year old makes threats, distributes child pornography after break up: CKPS
A 15-year-old youth is in custody after they allegedly made threats against multiple people and distributed child pornography following a break up, police in Chatham-Kent said.
Regina
James Smith inquest looks into allegations that police overlooked key evidence
An inquest into one of Canada's worst mass killing events is looking into allegations that police overlooked key evidence following stunning witness testimony on Thursday.
-
'Call us immediately': City of Regina reminds residents to report water main breaks following record cold
As the province recovers from a week long deep freeze – city officials are reminding the public of what to do when faced with a water main break in their area.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for man suspected in string of break-ins spanning years
RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in a string of break-ins – most recently in Coronach, Sask.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING Doctor suspended from uOttawa for pro-Palestinian posts reinstated, but won't go back
A University of Ottawa resident doctor who was suspended following pro-Palestinian social media posts two months ago has been reinstated at the school.
Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway for first time since 2022
The Rideau Canal Skateway is open for skaters between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street.
-
Saskatoon
-
Miniature marvels on display at Saskatchewan toy show
Saskatchewan's landscape is well known for being covered in a vast expanse of farmland, but these miniature farms don't take up quite as much space.
-
Foul play not suspected in sudden death in Saskatoon park
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken carriage of the investigation into the sudden death of a man over the weekend.