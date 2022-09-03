Montreal police find 71-year-old man
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
Bank of Canada set to raise its interest rate for the fifth time since March
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate for the fifth time, amidst historically high inflation.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Canadians now less confident in their health-care system than Americans are: survey
Two out of five Canadians say they were unable to access essential health-care services in the last six months, according to a new Angus Reid report.
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.
'It won't be quick': Foreign fighters lend a hand to Ukraine's battle to retake the south
Some foreign fighters are working with a reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian military in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson.
Steve Bannon expected to surrender Thursday on New York state charges related to border wall effort
Steve Bannon is expected to surrender Thursday to face New York state charges relating to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern U.S. border, people familiar with the matter say.
Ontario hospital restores ICU services after weeks-long closure over staffing crunch
A hospital east of Toronto says it is resuming services at its intensive care unit today after a weeks-long closure.
Toronto police to provide update April drive-by shooting that left five men injured
Toronto police will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation of a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
As university classes start, not everyone has a place to live
No matter what subject university students are tackling, it seems everyone is getting a crash course in inflation and housing. Classes start this week but not everyone has a place to live.
Homeowner assaulted after confronting car thief in Central Elgin: OPP
A homeowner was assaulted with a weapon over the long weekend after confronting a thief who was attempting to steal the homeowner’s pick-up truck, according to Elgin County OPP.
Council rejects moving R-rated business licenses to Dundas Place
A pair of adult entertainment licenses will not be moving to Dundas Place after council gave the applications the cold shoulder. Council’s decision was made without any debate during its meeting on Sept. 6.
London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fire
Gravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
Ontario driver hit with two tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Motorcyclist injured in southeast Calgary collision
One person was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening after a crash in southeast Calgary involving a motorcycle.
-
WEATHER | Cold front for Calgary Wednesday brings wind, possible showers
A good, warm beverage will be perfect leading toward the weekend. Spice it however you like.
'I was disappointed': Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhood
A group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Local oncology expert warns of alcohol-related health risks
A University of Waterloo oncology lecturer is warning of the dangers of drinking following a report suggesting Canadians should limit their alcohol consumption to reduce health consequences.
As B.C. faces 'twindemic' autumn, officials say COVID-19 restrictions unlikely – but not off the table
Having previously taken a bold stance against the idea of reinstating mask mandates and other pandemic public health measures, B.C.’s top doctor took a more cautious tone Tuesday while speaking at her first COVID-19 press briefing in months.
Squamish Nation breaks ground at Senakw site at south end of Burrard Bridge
Using a hand-carved tool that was traditionally used for digging post holes for houses, Squamish Nation Chairperson Khelsilem broke ground Tuesday on an 11-acre development site near the Burrard Bridge that will be home to the new Senakw community.
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
10 shootings in 9 days has 'severely impacted' EPS resources
The Edmonton Police Service says its resources are stretched as officers investigate several shootings in late August and early September. Police officers have responded to 10 shootings since Aug. 28, including five during the long weekend, an EPS release read Tuesday afternoon.
Young girl in 'stable' condition after ATV crash
OPP say the condition of a young girl sent to hospital after a crash involving an ATV has stabilized. The 12-year-old girl was initially sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say she has since been transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan.
Windsor council unanimously backs Syncreon staff fight for E.I.
Windsor city council voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the Federal Government to keep employment insurance (EI) benefits in place for 297 employees at Syncreon Automotive.
'I can assure you the downtown is very safe': Police promise more units downtown after series of attacks
Downtown residents, business owners and visitors are on edge Tuesday after a series of incidents that turned violent over the past few weeks.
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's history
This week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
NEW THIS MORNING | How Ottawa councillors seeking re-election voted on key files last term
Here is a look at how each of the candidates looking for your vote once again voted on several big files last term.
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports centre
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports complex without one.
