Montreal police end search for missing 23-year-old woman

    Montreal police said they've found the body of a 23-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday.

    She was discovered in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Sunday.

    Police say her death does not appear to be criminal in nature.   

