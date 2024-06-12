Montreal police cruiser, vehicle collision sends 1 to hospital

MONTREAL
Montreal

    A collision between a Montreal police cruiser and a vehicle in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough sent one officer to hospital. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A collision between a Montreal police cruiser and a vehicle in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough sent one officer to hospital. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A Montreal police (SPVM) officer is in hospital after a collision between a patrol cruiser and a vehicle in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.

    "One person was injured, that person was the police officer," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "She was taken to hospital. She probably has head injuries but we don't know if it's a concussion."

    The other officer in the car may have an arm injury, Dubuc adds.

    The 83-year-old driver and 75-year-old passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

    An investigation is underway to determine the events leading up to the crash.

