Montreal police cruiser, vehicle collision sends 1 to hospital

A Montreal police (SPVM) officer is in hospital after a collision between a patrol cruiser and a vehicle in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.

"One person was injured, that person was the police officer," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "She was taken to hospital. She probably has head injuries but we don't know if it's a concussion."

The other officer in the car may have an arm injury, Dubuc adds.

The 83-year-old driver and 75-year-old passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

An investigation is underway to determine the events leading up to the crash.