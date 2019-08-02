

CTV Montreal





Police were involved in clashes with concert-goers near Émilie-Gamelin Park in downtown Montreal Thursday night.

The situation got out of hand around 10 p.m. after someone set off fireworks and pepper spray was sprayed into the crowd. That caused panic, and once most of the crowd had fled, others started fighting with each other and with police.

It took police more than two hours to get the situation under control. Three people were arrested, including one for allegedly throwing bottles at police.