Montreal police charge two young men with fraud and extortion in 'grandparent scam'

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two men alleged to have manipulated victims using a so-called grandparent scam.

Police allege that Justin Andrew Vairamuthu and Julian Hazan-Decruz, both 22 years old, contacted victims posing as cops and asked for large amounts of money to cover medical or legal costs for a relative.

Someone then visited the victims to request cash on several occasions.

Two targeted individuals went to the SPVM's Westmount post and spoke to officers, who conducted a surveillance operation.

"They then managed to catch the suspects, who were preparing to extract more money from their victim," the SPVM said in a release.

The suspects appeared in court on Feb. 14 on extortion and fraud charges.

They are detained in custody pending a future court date.

The SPVM is asking anyone who feels they have been a victim of this or other potential scams to contact a local police station or call 911.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is also reachable at 1-888-495-8501.