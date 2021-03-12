MONTREAL -- Montreal police said they have seized more than 1,000 plants after dismantling an illegal marijuana distribution network in the west island on Thursday that investigators allege was targeting students.

Officers searched eight homes in several boroughs as part of the operation. They are: L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Pointe-Claire and Senneville, according to a news release issued Friday by the police service.

In total, police seized more than $150,000 worth of equipment, 1,300 marijuana plants, and large quantities of marijuana bagged for distrbution. Cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and over $40,000 in cash were also found at the scene, police said.

"Three of the searched locations had personal medical cannabis licenses. However, the investigation revealed that some of the production was in fact destined for the underground market, particularly targeting students," police said in the release.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available at infocrimemontreal.ca.