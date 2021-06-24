MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) says it is preparing for a potential night of intense celebration as Quebecers mark the Fête nationale -- while the Canadiens play a crucial semifinal Game 6 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

"We have a special cocktail of events," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We're talking about the Habs game, the Saint-Jean-Baptiste, it's going to be a beautiful day, everybody is going to be on holiday, we have the terraces open."

The Habs will be playing Game 6 at 8 p.m. at the Bell Centre in downtown Montreal.

If they win, the team will move onto the Stanley Cup finals, potentially bringing the trophy home for the first time since 1993.

At the same time, a two-hour televised event for the Fête nationale is also planned.

It will air on the four major television networks in Quebec: Télé-Québec, ICI Radio-Canada, Noovo and TVA, as well as on the Rythme FM radio network starting at 8 p.m.

Montreal police says it has been preparing for Thursday night ever since the Habs won Game 5 to lead the series 3-2.