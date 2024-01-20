MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police asking for public's help in locating missing 82-year-old man

    Montreal police are searching for Sylvestre Gorniak, 82, who was last seen Dec. 27 and may be in danger. SOURCE: SPVM Montreal police are searching for Sylvestre Gorniak, 82, who was last seen Dec. 27 and may be in danger. SOURCE: SPVM
    Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old man whose health and safety may be at risk.

    Sylvestre Gorniak is 5'11" with grey eyes and white hair, who speaks French.

    He was last seen on Dec. 27 at a hospital in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 911. 

