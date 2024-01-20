Montreal police asking for public's help in locating missing 82-year-old man
Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old man whose health and safety may be at risk.
Sylvestre Gorniak is 5'11" with grey eyes and white hair, who speaks French.
He was last seen on Dec. 27 at a hospital in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 911.
