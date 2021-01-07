MONTREAL -- The Montreal police department (SPVM) is asking the public for help in locating a man in his 80s who was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Benoit Fauteux is 85 years old and may be around ​​Ontario and Cartier streets, but could also be elsewhere on the island of Montreal.

The SPVM reports that Fauteux is a white man, who is 1.82 m tall (5'9") and weighs approximately 83 kg (183 pounds).

He has gray hair and blue eyes, and speaks French and English.

When last seen on Wednesday morning, he was wearing a red windbreaker under a dark gray winter coat. He will be on foot and moves slowly.

Police say there are reasons to fear for the man's health and safety.

Anyone with information to share about his disappearance is asked to call 911.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.