Montreal police ask for public's help to locate man last seen on Jan. 31

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Maurice Mathieu Haché, 58, who was last seen in his apartment building in the Mercier--Hochelaga-Maissoneuve borough on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo: SPVM) Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Maurice Mathieu Haché, 58, who was last seen in his apartment building in the Mercier--Hochelaga-Maissoneuve borough on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo: SPVM)

