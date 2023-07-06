Montreal police ask for help to find girl, 14, not seen since Wednesday night

Megan Dawn Michalak, 14, has not been seen since late Wednesday night. (Photo: Montreal police) Megan Dawn Michalak, 14, has not been seen since late Wednesday night. (Photo: Montreal police)

