Montreal police arson squad investigating torched car in Parc-Extension
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 8:41AM EDT
Around 3 a.m., several calls were placed with 911 to report a car in flames on Papineau Ave, near the intersection of L-O David St. in Parc-Extension.
When police and firefighters arrived on-scene, the vehicle was still burning.
However, they were able to extinguish the fire, but determined that the vehicle was a total loss.
Montreal police are treating the incident as an arson, and are currently working with the car's owner to determine the exact circumstances.
He is not known to police services, a spokesperson said, and there are no witnesses or suspects to speak of at the moment.
The vehicle was towed and will be examined by the Montreal police arson squad.
