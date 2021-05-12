MONTREAL -- The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a fire ignited in a commercial building in the borough of LaSalle.

The incident happened at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in a building on Dollard Street, near Salley Street.

Montreal firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused minor damages.

They say once they noticed a window had been smashed, the case was transferred to the police.

There were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.