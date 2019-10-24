MONTREAL – Montreal police is investigating after a car was set on fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO), in the West Island.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the corner of Sunshine Street, near Sunnydale Street.

“From the first information we have, an incendiary object was thrown directly into the car,” said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Montreal police.

He added the car was parked in the driveway of a house when the incident happened.

��Police in Montreal is investigating an overnight vehicle arson on Sunshine street in Dollard-des Ormeaux. Police say a molotov cocktail was thrown at a car. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/jGFCMsohIT — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) October 24, 2019

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

“They [investigators] will meet with the car owner to know if there were threats towards him,” Couture said.

There are no reported injuries. Police say they are still looking for a suspect and no arrests have been made.