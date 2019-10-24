Montreal police arson squad investigating after car set on fire in DDO
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 6:23AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:06AM EDT
MONTREAL – Montreal police is investigating after a car was set on fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO), in the West Island.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the corner of Sunshine Street, near Sunnydale Street.
“From the first information we have, an incendiary object was thrown directly into the car,” said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Montreal police.
He added the car was parked in the driveway of a house when the incident happened.
The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.
“They [investigators] will meet with the car owner to know if there were threats towards him,” Couture said.
There are no reported injuries. Police say they are still looking for a suspect and no arrests have been made.
