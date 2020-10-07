Advertisement
Montreal police arson squad asking for public's help locating suspect caught on camera
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help in locating or identifying this suspect that may be involved in at least one arson. SOURCE: SPVM
MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is reaching out to the public for help in locating a suspect linked to at least one arson near the Bois-de-Boulogne train station in the Bordeaux-Cartierville borough.
The most recent fire was started Oct. 7 when a surveillance camera caught a male in his 20s or 30s spraying an accelerant outside of a residence, setting it on fire and then fleeing.
The suspect is about 5'9" tall has a mustache and beard and was wearing a black Under Armor brand hoodie, jogging pants and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the confidential Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.