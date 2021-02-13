MONTREAL -- After a stand-off of around four hours, Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a second of two men in connection to an alleged armed break and entering.

Teams set up a perimeter around an apartment building Saturday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux after receiving a call around 7 a.m. reporting that two armed men were breaking into an apartment building on Davignon St.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said one man was arrested shortly after and a second was holed up in the building and was armed.

The man was found shortly before 11 a.m. in an adjacent building and arrested, police said, and officers are still looking for other suspects.

The houses in the neighbourhood were evacuated causing the displacement of about 30 people who are waiting in a heated SPVM bus, while police established a perimeter and called in the canine squad.

Brabant could not confirm whether shots were fired or not, but did say that there were no reported injuries to civilians, suspects or officers.