MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police arrest suspected arsonist

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 59-year-old suspect in connection with five fires that occurred in the Ville-Marie borough between July 29 and Aug. 1.

    The SPVM says that during those four days, the suspect allegedly set fire to waste containers and a vehicle. Additionally, the police do not believe these incidents are related to organize crime.

    The suspect was apprehended on Aug. 1 at 3:35 a.m. while police say he was setting fire to a waste container located behind a building on Crescent Street.

    The suspect appeared in custody Thursday at the Montreal courthouse to face five counts of arson and damage to property.

    The SPVM says the investigation will continue to determine whether the apprehended suspect could be linked to other similar events.

    Anyone with information is invited to contact 911 or their local police station. It is also possible to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News