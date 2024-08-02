Montreal police arrest suspected arsonist

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 59-year-old suspect in connection with five fires that occurred in the Ville-Marie borough between July 29 and Aug. 1.

The SPVM says that during those four days, the suspect allegedly set fire to waste containers and a vehicle. Additionally, the police do not believe these incidents are related to organize crime.

The suspect was apprehended on Aug. 1 at 3:35 a.m. while police say he was setting fire to a waste container located behind a building on Crescent Street.

The suspect appeared in custody Thursday at the Montreal courthouse to face five counts of arson and damage to property.

The SPVM says the investigation will continue to determine whether the apprehended suspect could be linked to other similar events.

Anyone with information is invited to contact 911 or their local police station. It is also possible to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.