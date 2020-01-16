MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they have arrested a second suspect in a pair of bank robberies that took place just before Christmas.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal say Edouard Savard, 51, was arrested Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday to face 16 charges in connection with the two robberies.

Police allege that on Dec. 23 and 24, Savard and an accomplice - Yves Groleau, who was charged Dec. 27 in connection with the same robberies - entered the banks armed with revolvers and threatened the staff.

While one stole money from the tellers' cash registers, the other robbed the clients who were in the banks at the time of the robberies, police allege.

The SPVM is asking anyone with more information on the robberies to contact 911, visit their local police station or call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. Information may be left in confidence.