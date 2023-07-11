Montreal police arrest man accused of mischief on Muslim community centre, several businesses

Montreal police say a 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a series of mischief incidents targeting several businesses in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, as well as the Muslim Community Centre of Montreal.

The first incident reported by police was on July 1, around 12:10 a.m., after a suspect smashed the window of a car rental business by throwing a rock at it, police say. The man then went on to damage seven vehicles in the parking lot.

Police allege the man then went to the Muslim Community Centre of Montreal on Crémazie Boulevard East and threw a concrete block at their windows.

The Canadian Muslim Forum (CMF) shared a video on Twitter showing the man throwing the block at the glass door of the community centre's entrance three times. The glass did not break in the footage.

"On the day we celebrate #CanadaDay sadly, hate hits again," the CMF wrote on Twitter.

On the day we celebrate #CanadaDay sadly, hate hits again; @CNDMuslimForum strongly condemns the #Islamophobic agression against the Centre Communautaire Musulman de Montréal that was subject to break-in .FMC-CMF urges @SPVM to act quickly to bring the perpetrator to justice. pic.twitter.com/jXRxCjE276 — Canadian Muslim Forum/Forum musulman canadien (@CNDMuslimForum) July 1, 2023

A police spokesperson told CTV News on Tuesday that investigators do not believe the incident was hate-motivated, noting that the accused damaged several other locations around the same time.

On July 9, the accused allegedly damaged the window of a fast-food restaurant and was arrested shortly after.

"The investigation led to three other cases of damage to the windows of two restaurants and an elementary school," Montreal police said in a news release.

Police are asking other businesses in Saint-Michel that have had damage to their property to report it by calling 911. People can also file reports anonymously by calling 514-393-1133.