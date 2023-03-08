Montreal police arrest 3 suspects in February shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Three people in their 20s are facing firearms-related offences in relation to a shooting that happened last month in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, police say.
Montreal police said they arrested Samuel Danazarre, 23, Jackenley Louigène, 21, and 27-year-old Jessica Ochoa Leblanc on Monday and face charges of discharging a firearm, robbery, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Danazarre is also facing additional firearms and breach of probation charges.
Police said a search of a home also resulted in the seizure of a gun, ammunition and other evidence.
The arrests stem from a Feb. 12 incident when police allege two men violently assaulted two other men and a woman inside an apartment building on Larose Avenue.
According to police, the conflict went outside, near the intersection of Fleury Street, where shots were fired by one of the suspects toward the fleeing victims.
The victims were not hit by the bullets, but officers did find shell casings and a bullet hole in a residence when they examined the crime scene.
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Once detained by Taliban, rights activist continues to fight for women in Kabul
A women's rights activist describes being detained by the Taliban, and the ongoing fight for equality.
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
How a 4-day work week can help reduce burnout in women
Experts say the increasingly popular four-day work week could help reduce burnout in women and potentially reduce gender inequalities in the workplace and at home.
U.S. 6-year-old won't be charged after shooting teacher: report
Authorities in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher will not seek criminal charges against the child, the local prosecutor told NBC News Wednesday, in a decision that was anticipated by legal experts.
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
Toronto
Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism
An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is 'confident' some of the allegations are false and warned against 'destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators' before an investigation is complete.
Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
This Toronto business owner just publicly shared his employees' salary information. Here's why
A Toronto restaurant publicly shared all its employee salaries, from managers to team members, in an effort to boost pay transparency, and break the stigma around openly discussing pay scales.
Atlantic
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
Cautious optimism about Cape Breton University's new medical school campus
There has been plenty of reaction to the nearly $60 million pledged by the Nova Scotia government Tuesday for a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University (CBU) in Sydney, N.S.
London
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Simcoe-Norfolk, Haldimand, and east to Niagara. There is the potential of 10 to 15 cm of snow in the region affecting both the morning and evening commute.
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
Public packs council chambers urging action on local priorities
It’s a sign of the difficult times facing so many Londoners. On Wednesday, members of the public filled council chambers, plus an overflow room, for the opportunity to pitch their priorities for the upcoming strategic plan and four-year budget.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury Police investigating downtown shooting
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown this evening. Neighbours tell CTV News, a shooting occurred in an apartment in the Randolph Centre near Notre Dame and Paris Streets.
Trial hears details of how DNA led to arrest in Sweeney murder case
A Sudbury jury was told Wednesday that advances in DNA technology and an offer from a U.S. laboratory led Sudbury police to make an arrest in the Renee Sweeney murder case.
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews remain at the the scene Wednesday of a fire at a North Bay motel which began before 10:00 a.m.
Calgary
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
Here are some diverse, women-owned businesses achieving success in Calgary
As part of International Women's Day, CTV News is highlighting three Calgary businesses founded by women of colour who are growing their own companies, and also supporting other women along the way.
Alberta creating new provincial gang suppression unit, firearms unit
Alberta is creating two new police units in an effort to combat organized crime and gun violence throughout the province.
Kitchener
Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Vancouver
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring break
If conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems ahead
A new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
Killer convicted after investigators' 'Mr. Big' sting dies in prison
Correctional Service Canada said Gary Donald Johnston had been serving his sentence for second-degree murder since Nov. 3, 2011.
Edmonton
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
Death of 2 people in north Edmonton suspicious, witness reports at least 9 gunshots
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two people in a vehicle Tuesday evening in Edmonton's northeast, with a witness telling CTV News she heard nine to 11 gunshots.
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.
Windsor
Windsor-Essex celebrates International Women’s Day
Nearly 200 women gathered in LaSalle Wednesday evening for an annual charitable gala in honour of International Women’s Day.
U.S. law limits Canada's ability to attract future EV battery investments: Windsor mayor
Windsor’s mayor is sounding the alarm over U.S. legislation which looks to localize electric vehicle battery supply chains across the border.
LaSalle teen recovering at home nearly two weeks after being injured during ice storm
The 13-year old is back in LaSalle almost two weeks after being struck in the head by a falling branch following last month's ice storm.
Regina
Regina city council votes unanimously in favour of $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council voted unanimously to move forward and apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre and geothermal facility during Wednesday’s council meeting.
Several sectors of Regina's economy to lose jobs in 2023: Study
Several sectors of Regina’s economy will lose jobs this year, according to recent research on economic trends for 2023 done by the Conference Board of Canada.
Province says it will provide operational funding for second stage shelters in Sask.
Following renewed calls from the official opposition and advocacy groups, the province says it will provide operational funding for second stage shelters in the upcoming 2023 budget.
Ottawa
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Saskatoon
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
TikTok raising questions about cyber security in Sask. schools
As more institutions move to ban TikTok from their devices the public is left wondering if the app is safe to use.