Montreal police arrest 3 suspects in February shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Three people in their 20s are facing firearms-related offences in relation to a shooting that happened last month in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, police say.

Montreal police said they arrested Samuel Danazarre, 23, Jackenley Louigène, 21, and 27-year-old Jessica Ochoa Leblanc on Monday and face charges of discharging a firearm, robbery, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Danazarre is also facing additional firearms and breach of probation charges.

Police said a search of a home also resulted in the seizure of a gun, ammunition and other evidence.

The arrests stem from a Feb. 12 incident when police allege two men violently assaulted two other men and a woman inside an apartment building on Larose Avenue.

According to police, the conflict went outside, near the intersection of Fleury Street, where shots were fired by one of the suspects toward the fleeing victims.

The victims were not hit by the bullets, but officers did find shell casings and a bullet hole in a residence when they examined the crime scene.