Montreal police arrest 2 suspected arsonists
Two suspects believed to be behind separate incidents of arson in Montreal, including one at a place of worship, have been arrested, police say.
Montreal police made the arrests on July 7 and 13 and said in a news release that the two incidents are likely unrelated.
In the first case, police said they received a 911 call reporting a suspicious man in a medical centre on Westminster Avenue North in Montreal-West.
"The individual in question was reportedly seen at the same location on June 23. He would have tried at this time tried to start a fire in the toilets of the establishment. Patrol officers dispatched to the scene arrested him a few minutes later," police said in the release.
The 37-year-old suspect's motive is not yet known, but investigators are still trying to determine if he was responsible for other recent acts of arson in the same area.
In the second case, on July 9, police say an individual went to a place of worship on l'Acadie Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. and set a banner and a string of lights on fire. The person also broke two windows before fleeing the scene.
Firefighters were called and quickly extinguished the fire.
On July 13, investigators identified a 33-year-old male suspect who was already in custody for theft committed a few days prior. Arson-related charges are pending, police said.
Montreal police say the public's help is important in the fight against arson and invite anyone with information to call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
Emergencies minister mobilizes military to help fight B.C. wildfires
Federal assistance including military resources are being mobilized to help British Columbia's fight against hundreds of wildfires, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced Friday.
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drink
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Toronto
-
'I feel like I'm not welcome': Refugees describe 'crisis' on Toronto's streets
Dozens of frontline organizations working to help refugees held a news conference Friday outside of a shelter intake centre in downtown Toronto to call on the government to urgently address a situation which many are calling a crisis.
-
GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
-
Ontario driver surprised to find insurance won't cover $2K in damage after tire falls off car
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and if your car gets damaged, you might assume your insurance policy will cover it – but that may not be the case.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
London
-
‘It disgusts me to my core’: Swastika and profanity laced hate message spray painted on iconic Market Tower building
The owners of the Market Tower are expressing disgust and dismay after a swastika was discovered on the side of the building, located at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
Vehicle winds up in the Saint Clair River
A truck had to be pulled out of the Saint Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shock
Jack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drink
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gear
The Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Quiet on set: Major Alberta film productions come to halt amid Hollywood strike
Some major film productions in Calgary are getting put on hold, impacting thousands of film and television workers following an actors' union strike in Hollywood.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphan
The story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
Kitchener
-
Rent prices soaring in Waterloo region and across Canada
The average asking price for a one-bedroom now surpasses $2,000 in each of the tri-cities and Guelph.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Plumbing problem: Kitchener, Ont. engineer pushing to change Canada's plumbing code
A Kitchener, Ont. engineer is pushing to change the National Plumbing Code of Canada so that all washrooms have a trash can in each stall.
Vancouver
-
'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning
Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.
-
'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter
Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.
-
Decision to reactivate Vancouver fountains that use drinking water questioned amid B.C. drought concerns
The recent decision to reactivate several Vancouver-owned fountains that use millions of litres of drinking water annually is being scrutinized as B.C. officials sound the alarm about worsening drought conditions across the province.
Edmonton
-
'Dad was innocent': Sons of man killed outside Belvedere LRT station remember loving father
The family of a man who was killed outside an Edmonton transit centre earlier this week is remembering him as a loving father and an active member of the community.
-
Edmonton sports newcomers thrive at gate while established Elks crowd numbers dive
Good, old-fashioned promotional efforts are what executives from both baseball’s Edmonton Riverhawks and basketball’s Edmonton Stingers say are helping draw thousands of people to their games this year.
-
Police release photo of armed man after convenience store robbery
Police are searching for the man they say robbed an Edmonton convenience store in April.
Windsor
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
-
Thunderstorm watch in effect for Chatham-Kent, warning in place for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and a severe thunderstorm watch for Chatham-Kent.
-
Mortgage holders faced with more questions
With a recent hike in the Bank of Canada interest rate, mortgage holders are keeping an eye on the market.
Regina
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near Moosomin
RCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Extended drought conditions in Sask. impacting more than farmers' crops
Extended drought conditions in Saskatchewan have taken a huge toll on farmers’ crops and mental health.
-
Regina's IMAX is one of the only places on Earth to see 'Oppenheimer' in its full glory
Regina's Kramer IMAX theatre is now open to the public after it was closed for extensive renovations since March — just in time for one of the biggest movie events of the year.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. concerned about Le Boat fuel spill in Rideau Canal
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. are concerned after tourism company Le Boat spilled diesel fuel into the Rideau Canal for the second time.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon chamber pitches 7 per cent spending cut to address city budget shortfall
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the city to reduce costs across all city departments by seven per cent.
-
'It’s like a mini-Olympics': Team Sask headed to North American Indigenous Games
More than 500 athletes, coaches and staff have arrived in Saskatoon in preparation for their trip out east.
-
Three deaths connected to 'crystal-like' fentanyl in Kindersley
Kindersley RCMP say three deaths in the community have been linked to fentanyl, in a "crystal-like" form, according to police.