Montreal police arrest 2 men for luring and sexual assault of minors, believe there may be more victims
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two men in their 20s for sexually luring minors and sexual assault with a weapon, and investigators believe the suspects may have other victims.
Michael Agostino, 23, and Karl Andrew Delatour, 24 were arrested on June 16 for multiple offences.
"Michael Agostino is suspected of luring young girls via social networks and committing sexual assaults," the SPVM said in a news release. "Karl Andrew Delatour and Michael Agostino allegedly sexually assaulted the victims in vehicles and tried to recruit them for pimping purposes."
The alleged offences occurred between 2021 and 2022 in Montreal and on the North Shore.
Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the two men or who knows anyone who was to visit a community police station or call the sexual exploitation section at 514-280-8502.
They can also call 911 and file a formal complaint.
