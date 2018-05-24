

CTV Montreal





Fourteen people were arrested on Wednesday as Montreal police crack down on the drug trade.

The arrests follow an investigation that began in March. The charges include trafficking drugs, possession, and possession with the intent to traffic.

As part of the investigation, police seized various amounts of crack, cocaine, cannabis, cell phones, and cash.

Over 150 officers were involved in the efforts, which included 10 search warrants.

Two other arrest warrants have also been issued.