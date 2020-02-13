MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people they say are linked to an assault with a knife that occurred on Nov. 26, 2019 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard West near Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue. Police say a conflict between two groups of people escalated, and one person was stabbed several times. Of the five suspects, three individuals still need to be identified.

Surveillance cameras captured the three individuals: