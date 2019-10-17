MONTREAL -- Montreal police asked the public for help locating a missing 54-year-old man late Thursday evening.

Krzysztos Pisarczyk has been missing since Oct. 15.

He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. at Carrefour Angrignon.

Police said he could be at a Tim Hortons, in a park or in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

He was wearing a blue tuque, jeans and a dark blue vest with "Buffalo" written on the back. He is 5 foot 7 and weighs 120 lbs and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

Police fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or ino-crime at 514 393-1133.