Montreal police are searching for a man with Alzheimer's who has gone missing
Walter Haeberle's family is asking for help in locating the 71-year-old man with Alzheimer's who left on his bike Sept. 24, and is missing.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:08AM EDT
The SPVM is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 71-year-old man who left his home in NDG on a bicycle and hasn't been located for over 12 hours.
Walter Haeberle suffers from Alzheimer's and left his home Tuesday night in a brown Roots coat, dark green velvet pants, and a yellow bike helmet.
His family said he usually rides on the bike path along the Lachine canal towards Verdun, and on other bike paths in the area.
He was last seen 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Those with information are asked to contact the confidential Info-Crime Montreal line at 514-393-1133.
