

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The SPVM is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 71-year-old man who left his home in NDG on a bicycle and hasn't been located for over 12 hours.

Walter Haeberle suffers from Alzheimer's and left his home Tuesday night in a brown Roots coat, dark green velvet pants, and a yellow bike helmet.

His family said he usually rides on the bike path along the Lachine canal towards Verdun, and on other bike paths in the area.

He was last seen 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Those with information are asked to contact the confidential Info-Crime Montreal line at 514-393-1133.