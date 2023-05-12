Montreal police are expected to get a raise: here's a snapshot of their upcoming contract

Montreal's executive committee has approved a new contract for the city's police force which includes wage bumps and a series of provisions aimed at retaining staff.

While a collective agreement will still need to be approved by council later in the summer, the city released a snapshot of what that contract could look like on Friday.

Within that snapshot, general wage increases of 2-2.5 per cent, and a 7.5-15 per cent bump as part of the "metropolis bonus." Officers will also be eligible for a 2 per cent "patrol bonus," and the starting salary for permanent and auxiliary constables and cadets was also raised.

The contract would also include a new breakdown of shift schedules in order to "promote attraction and retention." There are also plans to create a new neighbourhood foot patrol.

There are also provisions to allow retired officers to be rehired.

-- More details to come.