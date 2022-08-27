Montreal police after fight between two groups ends in gunshots

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a fight between two groups of people ended in gunshots on Friday night.

Police say multiple 911 calls came in around 9:20 p.m. after shots rang out on Taillong St. near Grosbois St. in the Saint-Justin neighbourhood of the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police responded and found shell casings on the ground but were unable to locate any victims.

The investigation is ongoing.