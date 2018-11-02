

Doctors in Montreal are trying something new to combat feelings of anxiety and isolation: a prescription for the healing powers of museums.

Described as a first in Canada, the program is a partnership with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and The Association of Francophone Doctors and allows physicians to prescribe free museum visits.

Family physician Dr. Helene Boyer is on board. She said she’s always looking for new ways to help patients deal with debilitating health issues or chronic diseases, many of which come with profound psychological impact.

“It's always a shock for a patient. When I have a patient coming in, and I have to tell him either he's got to deal with a chronic disease, high blood pressure, diabetic condition, chronic pulmonary disease or terrible news like cancer,” she said. “Now we have evidence that art therapy reduces some hormones.”

Denyse Lalonde, 73, jumped at the opportunity offered by Dr. Boyer.

“I think it's a very good thing; it's like a balm – for all patients, I think,” she said.

Over the years, the museum has pioneered several initiatives mixing arts with wellbeing, positing that art triggers positive emotions which, in turn, help patients deal with illness – with no adverse side effects.

“It's a place where you can feel emotions,” said Nathalie Bondil, director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. “It's a place where you can interact with your emotional intelligence, and I think it's as important to take care of our physical body as our emotional body.”

Each prescription is valid for the patient and three guests.

“It will give you this paper which allows you to come to the museum for free with people like your family, caregivers or children,” said Bondil.

Lalonde said she’s set to attend the Calder exhibit at the MMFA with her family.



The museum is already involved in 10 clinical trials assessing the impact of art on health. It is looking to help a broad range of patients, including people with eating disorders, breast cancer, epilepsy, mental illness and Alzheimer's disease.

