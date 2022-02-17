Get ready, Montreal drivers: parking prices are about to jump.

As of Monday, Feb. 21, an extra 25 cents per hour will be charged for all paid street parking spots in the city.

This rate change was decided on Jan. 24 at City Hall, and it's "intended to be below the rate of inflation," according to a news release Thursday from the city.

The street parking won't be the only change. In the Plateau, which has yellow "parcojour" spots where drivers can pay by the day, those rates "will also be adjusted accordingly," said the city.

In six weeks, another change is coming as a rate increase will also take effect in parking lots managed by the Sustainable Mobility Agency. That increase begins April 1, 2022.

Up-to-date rates are available on the agency's website.