MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised military-style assault gun ban doesn't go far enough in taking firearms off Montreal streets, the municipal opposition said on Wednesday.

PolySeSouvient, a gun control advocacy group founded after the 1989 massacre at Ecole Polytechnique, joined Ensemble Montreal, the municipal opposition party, in demanding a federal handgun ban.

During the 2019 federal election campaign, Trudeau said a Liberal government would introduce legislation to ban “all military-style assault rifles." The prime-minister also cities could ban handguns on their territory, if they wanted to.

In Toronto, shootings are on the rise. In Montreal last month, several people were shot. Both cities recently called for a nation-wide handgun ban.

Leaving such a ban to municipalities is useless, insisted Lionel Perez, leader of Ensemble Montreal. There's no way to enforce a localized handgun ban if it isn't nationwide, he said.

"We asked the federal goverment to ban the private possession of handguns, but Mr. Trudeau wants to give that responsibility to the cities, who don't have the power to apply it," he argued in a press release. "What's stopping people from procuring a gun in neighbouring cities? If the federal government doesnt ban handguns everywhere, it's a waste of time."