MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal opens seven new ecocentres to discard that old mattress, fridge and other items

    Share

    If you're looking for a place to discard that old refrigerator, obsolete sound system or no-good-anymore mattress, seven new ecocentres opened on the Island of Montreal on Monday.

    Everything that comes into the ecocentres is recycled and that includes styrofoam, construction debris, and even branches, which could be turned into wood chips to produce energy. Metal springs from old mattresses could be melted and recycled.

    Tires and hazardous household items are also accepted.

    The city recommends residents visit montreal.ca to find the nearest ecocentre and which items are accepted. Identification and proof of address are needed for the visit.

    The centres are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are free for everyone who lives on the Island of Montreal. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News