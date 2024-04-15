Montreal opens seven new ecocentres to discard that old mattress, fridge and other items
If you're looking for a place to discard that old refrigerator, obsolete sound system or no-good-anymore mattress, seven new ecocentres opened on the Island of Montreal on Monday.
Everything that comes into the ecocentres is recycled and that includes styrofoam, construction debris, and even branches, which could be turned into wood chips to produce energy. Metal springs from old mattresses could be melted and recycled.
Tires and hazardous household items are also accepted.
The city recommends residents visit montreal.ca to find the nearest ecocentre and which items are accepted. Identification and proof of address are needed for the visit.
The centres are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are free for everyone who lives on the Island of Montreal.
