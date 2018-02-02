

The city of Montreal has opened a new training centre in Anjou for employees of the city's water distribution services.

The goal of the new facility is to will ensure all 350 city employees who work in water services now have access to the same expertise, as well as learn new technologies to make the city's water system safe.

Until now, city workers were taught in the field, forcing them to deal with external elements like the cold while in training.

“What we're trying to do with the training is to bring everyone to the same condition, the same type of work, the same equipment,” said Stephan Frechette, of the City of Montreal water services.

“Like, let’s say, Hydro-Quebec – all the trucks are mounted the same way, everybody’s working the same way, the protocols are established, the directives are there. Everything is pretty fine, which is what we want to do with the distribution system.”

The centre is only the second of its kind in Canada.

