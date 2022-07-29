Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Dr. Allan B. Climan, 73, is no longer allowed to practice medicine after the Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ) removed his name from its list of physicians.
According to a decision published by the college's disciplinary committee, Climan was examining a patient in the delivery room of the Jewish General Hospital on April 22.
"The respondent made comments that were inappropriate and/or of a sexual nature to his patient," the document states, specifying Climan allegedly told her, "thank you for the good time."
Her partner was not in the room at the time.
In addition, the committee notes the doctor did not respect prior constraints imposed on him by the CMQ on July 15, 2021, namely "being alone in the presence of a female person...where an examination is being conducted."
The committee found he also neglected to update his patient's file after several examinations.
This isn't the first time Climan has been disciplined for making sexual comments to a pregnant patient.
In 2019, he was fined $2,500 and suspended for two years for speaking to a patient in a manner deemed sexually inappropriate.
According to the disciplinary committee, Climan allegedly told a patient in 2015 that, "You have a great little body, I can't wait to examine you and I'm sure you have a beautiful vagina."
Prior to his suspension, he was issued two warnings for previous inappropriate comments and between 1989 and 2020, Climan was the subject of 11 disciplinary investigations.
He has been a doctor since 1981, obtaining his certification in obstetrics and gynecology in 1983.
The patient's name cannot be published in order to protect her privacy.
