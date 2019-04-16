

CTV Montreal





The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has many thinking of Montreal churches as firefighters say the buildings' designs present major challenges.

With roofs made almost entirely of wood, church fires are no easy task, said Montreal fire officials.

They quickly collapse.

“You must have a good strategy from the start, then be able to quickly locate the fire to be able to be very efficient in the first minutes of the fire,” said Stephane Corriveau of the Montreal fire department.