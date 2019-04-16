Featured Video
Montreal no stranger to church fires; how protected are they?
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 8:01PM EDT
The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has many thinking of Montreal churches as firefighters say the buildings' designs present major challenges.
With roofs made almost entirely of wood, church fires are no easy task, said Montreal fire officials.
They quickly collapse.
“You must have a good strategy from the start, then be able to quickly locate the fire to be able to be very efficient in the first minutes of the fire,” said Stephane Corriveau of the Montreal fire department.
