Montreal NBA star Luguentz Dort to play warm-up game at the Bell Centre in October

Luguentz Dort will have the opportunity to play an NBA game in his hometown in October.

Dort, a 24-year-old Montrealer, his fellow Ontarian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their Oklahoma City Thunder team-mates will take on the Detroit Pistons at the Bell Centre on Oct. 12.

This will be one of two preparatory games to be played on Canadian soil as part of the ninth NBA Canada series.

"After growing up and learning to play basketball in Montreal, it will be a special experience to play a warm-up game in my hometown," said Dort in a news release. "Canada, and particularly Montreal, has some of the best basketball fans in the world. I can't wait to take to the court at the Bell Centre."

Pistons officials also expressed their pleasure at the idea of coming to play a game in Montreal.

"The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to be part of the NBA's Canada Series this pre-season and to play in a great city like Montreal," said Pistons general manager Troy Weaver in the release. "It will be an enjoyable experience for our players and coaches, and we look forward to introducing Detroit basketball to a Canadian fan base that is already so passionate about the NBA."

The other game in the NBA Canada Series will take place on Oct. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will see the Toronto Raptors take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings will be represented by Saskatoon forward Trey Lyles and assistant coach Jordi Fernandez, head coach of Canada's senior men's basketball team.

Last year, the Raptors took part in both games of the NBA Canada series, in Montreal against the Boston Celtics and in Edmonton against the Utah Jazz.

According to the NBA, 15 teams took part in 16 preparatory games in six Canadian cities as part of the pre-season series that began in 2012. The games attracted more than 250,000 spectators.

On another note, the Raptors have unveiled the rest of their preparatory schedule. There will be three more games, including one against the Cairns Taipans, a team from the Australian National Basketball League, on Oct. 15 in Toronto.

Two days later, the Raptors will be in Chicago to take on the Bulls before hosting the Washington Wizards on Oct. 20.