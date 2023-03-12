Montreal native Adrien Morot wins best hair and makeup Oscar for 'The Whale'

A Montreal makeup artist has won the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling for his work on "The Whale."

Adrien Morot took home the prestigious prize during the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

He, alongside Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, transformed actor Brendan Fraser into a morbidly obese English teacher for the film.

This image released by A24 shows Brendan Fraser in a scene from "The Whale." (A24 via AP)

Morot previously told CTV News the nomination was "bittersweet" as he wished more of the team were included on the ticket.

This is Morot's first win and second Oscar nomination after being recognized for his work on 2010's 'Barney's Version.'

Praise for Morot poured out online following the win, including a congratulatory tweet from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Toutes mes félicitations au Montréalais Adrien Morot qui a remporté un Oscar pour les meilleurs maquillages et coiffures pour son travail sur The Whale!



Le talent d’ici continue de briller à l’international. Bravo! 👏 #polmtl #Oscar — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 13, 2023

-With files from CTV's Daniel J. Rowe