MONTREAL -- The Supreme Court has rejected the City of Montreal's request to authorize a lawsuit against the creditors of Bixi bikes.

That means the city is required to comply with a decision made by the lower courts ordering it to pay nearly $16 million to the bankruptcy trustee of the now-defunct Société de vélo en libre-service (SVLS), Litwin Boyadjian.

The SVLS, which initially managed Bixi, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014 before an agreement with Montreal finally made it possible to continue to offer the bicycle-sharing service in time for summer.

The city was sued by creditors for $37 million, the equivalent of a loan granted to the SVLS by the city in 2011.

The Superior Court had finally ordered in April 2017 that the city to give it $15.9 million, the equivalent of the assets at the time of its bankruptcy. The Court of Appeal upheld the decision in May 2019.