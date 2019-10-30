MONTREAL -- Some 30 unionized employees at the Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art (MACM) have announced they will be on strike all day Wednesday.

They plan to demonstrate in front of the museum on Sainte-Catherine St. W.

The workers, including curators, registrars and records management assistants, claim they have been subjected to pathetic salary increases.

“Once again, predominantly female industries are being penalized,” according to a statement by the Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ).

“Though these women are victims of systemic discrimination and represent 80 per cent of the MACM workforce, the government is promoting injustice rather than ensuring women's equal pay.”

The SPGQ claims their wage increases have hovered around 5.25 per cent over the last five years.

It cites the Institut du Québec, which reported an average wage increases in the province of six per cent a year.

The SPGQ also states that, as many of their workers are casual employees, their jobs are precarious and lack security.

The union said it wants the employer to consider the fact that culture is an added value for society, both for the economy and “collective enrichment.”

“The salaries and working conditions should therefore reflect this importance,” the SPGQ said.

Union members of the museum voted unanimously for a ten-day strike mandate on Oct. 3.