Montreal municipal court gradually resumes leading up to June 22 reopening
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 12:46PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal municipal court has begun gradually reopening after COVID-19-related closures, the city announced on Thursday, and will open for business-as-usual according to its summer schedule on June 22.
Services that will resume leading up to June 22 are as follows:
- Sending of default judgment notices;
- Processing of criminal cases of priority;
- Processing of files of people who are detained;
- Investigation of default offense reports, without witnesses (for reports issued before March 24);
- Instruction of requests for a stay of execution
Counter services will remain closed until further notice, but resources online and over the phone are still available.