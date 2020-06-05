MONTREAL -- Montreal municipal court has begun gradually reopening after COVID-19-related closures, the city announced on Thursday, and will open for business-as-usual according to its summer schedule on June 22.

Services that will resume leading up to June 22 are as follows:

Sending of default judgment notices;

Processing of criminal cases of priority;

Processing of files of people who are detained;

Investigation of default offense reports, without witnesses (for reports issued before March 24);

Instruction of requests for a stay of execution

Counter services will remain closed until further notice, but resources online and over the phone are still available.