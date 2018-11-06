The Montreal-area MP who has been missing in action for the past month says he will officially step down in January of next year.

Nicola Di Iorio first announced in April of this year that he would be stepping down for family reasons, but he has yet to do so.

In September Di Iorio then said he'd been asked to stay on, and so would spend more time mulling his future.

However over the past month many MPs have been wondering where the MP for St. Leonard St. Michel has been, because he has not been attending sessions in Parliament.

In recent weeks Di Iorio said he has been given a particular mandate from the prime minister.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Di Iorio said he wants to wrap up that task before stepping down from office on January 22, 2019.

Di Iori was first elected in 2015 and he maintains an active law practice. He has been particularly concerned about stopping impaired driving ever since his daughter was permanently injured in a car crash.