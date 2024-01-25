Montreal moves into the top spot in the PWHL standings with 2-1 win over Minnesota

MONTREAL
    Montreal players celebrate after the 2-1 win against Minnesota of a PWHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    Laura Stacey scored in the first period, Tereza Vanišova added the go-ahead goal in the third and Montreal beat Minnesota 2-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

    Montreal (4-1-1-1) moved past Minnesota in the league standings, after avenging a 3-0 defeat in St. Paul on Jan. 6. Minnesota (4-1-1-0) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

    Montreal opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period as Stacey scored on a deflected shot for her third goal of the season.

    Michela Cava tied it at 1-all at the 11:51 mark of the second period by knocking home a rebound for her first PWHL goal.

    Montreal went ahead with 6:06 left in the third on a rebound shot by Vanišova, who had just been in the box for a tripping call. It was her first goal of the season, to go with five assists.

    Montreal goalkeeper Elaine Chuli made 45 saves for her second win this season. Nicole Hensley made 24 saves for Minnesota.

    It was the second meeting of the season between the teams. Grace Zumwinkle scored the first hat trick in the PWHL as Minnesota blanked Montreal in front of a record crowd of 13,316 at Xcel Energy Center.

    UP NEXT

    Montreal: Hosts Ottawa on Saturday.

    Minnesota: Plays at Boston on Saturday.

    This report by The Associated Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2024.

