MONTREAL - Debris caught fire on Monday evening inside Montreal's Metro, prompting a partial system shutdown for half an hour and the evacuation of Henri-Bourassa station.

The STM warned just before 6 p.m. that the Orange line was shut down between Cote-Vertu and Montmorency stations--it's entire length. It later revised the shutdown to between Sherbrooke and Montmorency Stations.

Service was expected to resume at 6:45 p.m. but the STM tweeted it was gradually resuming just after 6:30 p.m.

Transit users can check the state of the line on the STM's website.

It was the day's second major metro shutdown. Smoke from an overheated metro car tire interrupted the Blue and Orange lines early Monday morning.

Monday also marked the third straight weekday with a major service disruption in Montreal's metro.

On Thursday, a water main break above Square Victoria-OACI station caused much of the Orange Line to be shut down for several hours.

On Friday, service at several stations on the Green Line was shut down in the morning due to an equipment breakdown.