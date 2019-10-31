MONTREAL -- Service is gradually returning to the green line following a shutdown earlier on Thursday.

The line was closed between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM on Thursday afternoon - and the shutdown threatened to creep into the evening rush hour.

The STM said the shutdown was due to a medical emergency intervention.

A special bus service was operating between Lionel-Groulx and Angrignon stations during the shutdown, the STM said.