MONTREAL - Smoke shut down part of the Montreal Metro's Orange line during rush hour on Monday.

The STM warned just before 6 p.m. that the orange line was shut down between Cote-Vertu and Montmorency stations--it's entire length. It later revised the shutdown to between Sherbrooke and Montmorency Stations.

Service was expected to resume at 6:45 p.m.

Transit users can check the state of the line on the STM's website.

Shutdown ORANGE line between Sherbrooke and Montmorency. Presence of smoke. Service expected to resume at 18:45. #stminfo G — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) November 18, 2019

The agency said a shuttle bus was operating out of Berri-UQAM station to transport metro users to Beaubien and Montmorency stations.

[Interruption en cours] ����⚠️ Un service spécial de bus est en place et fait la navette entre les stations Beaubien et Montmorency. Vous pouvez retrouver l'arrêt de ces bus sur les plans de quartiers affichés dans l'ensemble des stations. pic.twitter.com/waslR0m3v6 — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) November 18, 2019

It was the day's second major metro shutdown. Smoke from an overheated metro car tire interrupted the Blue and Orange lines early Monday morning.

Monday also marked the third straight weekday with a major service disruption in Montreal's metro.

On Thursday, a water main break above Square Victoria-OACI station caused much of the Orange Line to be shut down for several hours.

On Friday, service at several stations on the Green Line was shut down in the morning due to an equipment breakdown.

This story will be updated.