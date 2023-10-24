MONTREAL
Montreal

Montreal metro orange line down for hours due to power failure

Montreal metro generic STM

The Montreal metro's orange line was down for hours due to a power failure. 

The STM (Société de transport de Montréal) began posting on X around 4:30 p.m. that service would be interrupted on the line between Cote-Vertu and Montmorency stations due to a power outage.

The STM said around 6:15 p.m. that service was gradually resuming on the line between Cote-Vertu and Berri-UQAM stations.

